Youth Devt, Women Support, Quality Leadership, Remain My Priority – Ajadi

…Bags Golden Son Of Yorubaland Award From Oyo Canteen Union

A Chieftain of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has affirmed that youth development, support for women, quality leadership and peace in the country remain his priority in life as he strives always for a better Nigeria.

Ajadi disclosed this in Ibadan, Oyo State capital after he received an award of ‘Golden Son of Yoruba land’ from the Oyo State Canteen Workers Union at the Recreation Ground, Ibadan.

While appreciating the award, the governorship candidate of the NNPP in Ogun State in the last governorship election, maintained that nothing can make him deviate from working for youth development because the youths are the future of the country. He equally said that he is supportive of feminine gender, as one of the ways of promoting peace and unity of the country.

He said he believes that there is a need to guide the youths against bad behaviour by putting them on a good pedestal and ensuring that they are not lured into criminality.

“I am happy that my little effort is being appreciated and that will push me to do more. I am dedicated to the youth development because the youth are the leaders of tomorrow. So if we want the future of the country to be bright, we need to take care of the youth. Nothing will stop me from promoting the development of the youth. I am also dedicated to the promotion of peace in the country because, without peace, the nation cannot progress”, he said.

The Chairperson of the Oyo State Canteen Workers Union, Alhaja Amdalat Iyadunni Lawal, said the honour was bestowed on Ajadi for his dedication to peace, youth and women development, and quality leadership. She recalled Ajadi’s philanthropic gestures especially to indigent youths, particularly in South Western states, which have earned him widespread recognition.

The award ceremony was graced by the Paramount King of Fuji, Alhaji Abass, who entertained the guests; A.J Otolowo of the United Kingdom; Hon. Kilamuwaye Badmus (the Southwest Public Relations Officer NNPP); Comrade Olowu Olayemi Omokehinde, PRO, Ogun State Chapter of the NNPP; Hon. Fatai Adenaya, and Hon. Akingbala Semiu, among many others.