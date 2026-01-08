Youth Devt Receives Boost As Special Adviser Resumes Duty In Sokoto

Sokoto State has achieved another significant milestone in youth development with the official resumption of duty by Hon. Kamaluddeen Abubakar Lemi as Special Adviser to the Executive Governor of Sokoto State on Youth Affairs in the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The new Special Adviser was formally received by the Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Dr. Engr. Mustapha Muhammad Kofar Marke, alongside the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Hajiya Hadiza Galadima, as well as directors and other senior officials of the ministry, at the Commissioner’s office.

Speaking during the reception, the commissioner expressed delight over the appointment and noted that Hon. Kamaluddeen Abubakar Lemi’s expertise would further strengthen youth-focused policies and programs, particularly in sports development, skills acquisition, and youth empowerment.

The Permanent Secretary welcomed the Special Adviser and expressed confidence that he would play a vital role in bridging the gap between the government and the youth.