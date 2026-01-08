New Telegraph

January 8, 2026
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
January 8, 2026
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Youth Devt Receives…

Youth Devt Receives Boost As Special Adviser Resumes Duty In Sokoto

Sokoto State has achieved another significant milestone in youth development with the official resumption of duty by Hon. Kamaluddeen Abubakar Lemi as Special Adviser to the Executive Governor of Sokoto State on Youth Affairs in the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The new Special Adviser was formally received by the Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Dr. Engr. Mustapha Muhammad Kofar Marke, alongside the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Hajiya Hadiza Galadima, as well as directors and other senior officials of the ministry, at the Commissioner’s office.

Speaking during the reception, the commissioner expressed delight over the appointment and noted that Hon. Kamaluddeen Abubakar Lemi’s expertise would further strengthen youth-focused policies and programs, particularly in sports development, skills acquisition, and youth empowerment.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

The Permanent Secretary welcomed the Special Adviser and expressed confidence that he would play a vital role in bridging the gap between the government and the youth.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Oil Firm Achieves 10m LTI-Free Man-Hours Across Operations
Read Next

Gombe PDP Lawmakers Defect To APC