Youth Dev’t Priority Of Our Administration – Kwara Gov

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has reaffirmed the administration’s unwavering commitment to youth development, particularly through rewarding excellence and nurturing innovation.

He made this known while empowering 15 outstanding students from various tertiary institutions across the state who excelled in a highly competitive business pitch contest.

The entrepreneurship expo, organised by the state government in commemoration of the International Students’ Day, featured the theme “Entrepreneurship for Development: Igniting Students as Catalysts for Economic Prosperity.” A total of N5.4 million was awarded to the finalists.

The 15 contestants were shortlisted from over 500 applicants who submitted proposals for different entrepreneurial ventures. Zainab Omodolapo of the University of Ilorin emerged winner, receiving N1 million. The first runner-up, Waheed Lukman, received N800,000, while Atinuke Lawal, the second runner-up, won N600,000. Twelve other finalists received consolation prizes of N250,000 each.

Represented by the Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Lawal Olohungbebe, Governor AbdulRazaq described International Students’ Day as a reminder of the courage and resilience of students worldwide. He said Kwara chose to mark the day by “investing in what truly matters — the minds and future of our students.”

Highlighting the administration’s focus on education and youth empowerment over the past six years, the Governor noted achievements such as infrastructural renewal in schools, merit-based recruitment of teachers, bursaries, scholarships, student-safety initiatives, and digital literacy programmes.

“Our mission has remained consistent: to build a Kwara where every young person can succeed, regardless of background,” he stated.

Speaking further on the Expo, he said it was designed to promote innovation, creativity, and entrepreneurship aligned with the state’s economic vision. He commended the panel of judges, chaired by Prof. Mubaraq Sanni, for their professionalism, as well as the Special Assistant on Students’ Affairs for driving the initiative with passion.

Special Assistant to the Governor on Students’ Affairs, Salami Onidugbe, described the event as a direct expression of Governor AbdulRazaq’s vision to empower young people and scale student-led business ideas already in progress.

“The Entrepreneurship Expo is designed to identify, support, and expand innovative ideas from students who are already running businesses. It is a strategic move to promote skills, enterprise, and innovation among young people in Kwara State,” he said.