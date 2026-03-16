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March 16, 2026
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Youth Council Praises Sanwo-Olu For Reviving Monthly Sanitation

Lagos Debunks Budgeting N4.2bn For Purchase Of Furniture, Microphone

Lagos Debunks Budgeting N4.2bn For Purchase Of Furniture, Microphone

The Chairman of the Lagos State chapter of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Ibrahim Adigun, has commended Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for reintroducing the monthly environmental sanitation exercise.

Adigun gave the commendation in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Damilola Kushimo, yesterday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sanwo-Olu on Saturday symbolically flagged off the exercise at Mushin– Agege Motor Road. He announced the resumption of the monthly clean-up exercise after a 10-year suspension.

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NAN reports the sanitation exercise was earlier suspended following complaints that the hours spent were excessive for a mega city like Lagos. “I am glad the sanitation exercise has resumed and will hold on the last Saturday of every month from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.,” Adigun said.

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