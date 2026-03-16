Youth Council Praises Sanwo-Olu For Reviving Monthly Sanitation

The Chairman of the Lagos State chapter of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Ibrahim Adigun, has commended Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for reintroducing the monthly environmental sanitation exercise.

Adigun gave the commendation in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Damilola Kushimo, yesterday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sanwo-Olu on Saturday symbolically flagged off the exercise at Mushin– Agege Motor Road. He announced the resumption of the monthly clean-up exercise after a 10-year suspension.

NAN reports the sanitation exercise was earlier suspended following complaints that the hours spent were excessive for a mega city like Lagos. “I am glad the sanitation exercise has resumed and will hold on the last Saturday of every month from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.,” Adigun said.