Youth Corps Member Emerges As Insurance Industry Ambassador

A youth corp member, Mr Akorede Johnson, with Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc, has emerged as the 2024/2025 Ambassador for the insurance industry. Mr Segun Bankole, Head of Corporate Communications at Sovereign Trust Insurance, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos. Bankole said that Johnson secured the award by winning the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria’s (CIIN) 2024 edition of the annual Nite 0f Talent competition. According to him, the competition featured contestants from leading insurance companies nationwide.

Johnson, a graduate of Insurance from Lagos State Polytechnic, also holds a B.Sc degree in Education from Lagos State University (LASU). He is a member of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM) and holds a Diploma Certificate from CIIN. He is also a registered and qualified teacher with the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria and a professional photographer.