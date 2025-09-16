Youth Confab: N’East NYCN Demands Adequate Representation

The North East zone of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has demanded adequate representation for the region in President Bola Tinubu’s proposed National Youth Conference.

The zone, which comprises Borno, Bauchi, Gombe, Adamawa, Yobe, and Taraba States, is requesting 1,000 slots to enhance inclusivity and ensure diverse perspectives are brought to the conference.

In a communiqué issued at the end of its meeting in Yola, Adamawa State, on Tuesday, the zonal leaders endorsed the re-election of Ambassador Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo as NYCN President in the forthcoming national elective congress.

The communiqué, signed by Comrade Gara Soyonga Nongha (Chairman, North East Chairmen’s Forum), Comrade Adamu Dimis (Secretary), and Comrade Ajine Delo (Public Relations Officer), said Sukubo’s endorsement followed wide consultations across the six states of the zone.

They cited his “exceptional leadership qualities, capacity, courage, sagacity, tenacity of purpose, vision, and unwavering commitment to youth development,” stressing that his re-election would ensure continuity and leave “an enduring legacy for the future of Nigerian youths in nation-building.”

The zonal leaders also dissociated the North East NYCN from the activities of some “impostors impersonating the President and members of the National Executive to mislead and defraud innocent members of the public.” They urged security agencies to investigate the matter and bring the culprits to justice.

Furthermore, they appealed to state governments in the North East to support Sukubo’s candidacy “for the betterment of the future of Nigerian youths,” pledging to mobilise grassroots support across the six states to secure his victory at the congress.