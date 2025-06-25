Youth Confab: Group Tackles Osun Govt Over Omission From Delegate List

Share

The Coalition of Concerned Nigerian Citizens (CCNC) in Osun State yesterday protested against the selection of participants for the proposed National Youth Conference (NYC).

The protesters accused the Commission er for Youth Development Moshood Olagunju of politicising delegate list to the National Youth Confab 2025.

The conference is aimed at uniting young Nigerians from communities, states and in the diaspora to cocreate the country’s future. The protesters youths expressed concerns over the alleged exclusion of key activists from Osun from the delegate list.

They accused the commissioner of allocating delegate slots to individuals aligned with government interests.

Speaking for the group, Oluomo Success alleged that Olagunju allocated only one slot to their group out of nine, and even mandated that the representative must be a female. He said: “The commissioner offered us one slot and then insisted that it must be a female.”

