Youth Coalition Honours CDS With Award Of Excellence

The Coalition of Nigerian Youth Leaders (CONYL) has presented an Award of Excellence for Outstanding Leadership to the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, in recognition of his unwavering commitment and exceptional leadership in Nigeria’s ongoing fight against terrorism and banditry.

The award was presented during a ceremony held at the Defence Headquarters’ Civil-Military Relations Department in Abuja.

According to a statement issued on Thursday by CONYL President General, Comrade Goodluck Ibem, the event took place on Tuesday.

General Musa, who was unavoidably absent due to official duties, was represented by Rear Admiral Olu Bankole, Chief of Defence Civil-Military Relations.

In his remarks, Comrade Ibem praised General Musa’s resilience, dedication, and results-driven leadership since assuming office as CDS, noting that the Armed Forces under his command have recorded significant victories against terrorist and bandit groups, restoring peace and security to several communities across the country.

“This award is a symbol of our collective appreciation for the sacrifices of our military men and women, and particularly for the visionary leadership of General Musa in coordinating a robust and effective response to insecurity,” Ibem stated.

Receiving the award on behalf of the CDS, Rear Admiral Bankole thanked the Youth Coalition for the honour, reaffirming the military’s commitment to safeguarding Nigeria’s sovereignty and maintaining peace and stability.

“This recognition serves as motivation for the Armed Forces to do even more. The Chief of Defence Staff is fully focused on strengthening inter-agency collaboration, community engagement, and deploying intelligence-driven strategies to root out criminal elements,” Bankole said.

The event was attended by youth leaders, civil society representatives, and members of the media.

