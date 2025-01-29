Youth Attack Ondo Senator Over Development Agenda

Share

The coalition of youth groups under the auspices of Ondo North Youth in Ondo North Senatorial district of Ondo State have demanded the implementation of development agenda promised by the Senator Jide Ipinsagba representing the district in the Senate.

The apex youth group in the zone through the President of Ondo North Youth Alliance (ONYA), Ojo Bright Eniafe said the senator had promised incubation hub for Information Communication Technology (ICT), agricultural training and employment for youths in the zone.

However, Eniafe said all the promises made before and after the meeting with the youth have not been fulfilled by the Senator despite resources available to the senator.

His words “After a beautiful and robust intellectual discussion with the senator, we agreed on very important areas to advance the growth and development of our districts. Our presentation and demand was for the construction of ICT Hub/Incubation Center where our people can major in tech. We proposed 30 people as start up. After about 3-6 months training, they will be responsible for the transfer of knowledge and value chain

“We agreed Ondo North is rich in green vegetation. Therefore the senator should ensure collaboration with traditional rulers and local authorities to lease land for agricultural purposes and assist with in mechanized farming.

“Instead of the cosmetic projects in the name of agricultural empowerment. We proposed arable crops, such as Tomatoes, Rice, Kano beans, pepper, watermelon etc. The senator stands to gain a lot from the supply value chain.

“Through this method we can subsidize the cost of foods for families in Ondo North. Thereby forcing more development to the north and making it the cynosure of all eyes. It is trite to say, because it is not a means of embezzlement, it therefore won’t make meaning. Sad indeed.There was a country.

“We proposed that through training and retraining we can kindle the spirit of entrepreneurship. We in turn, promised the senator to use our network to bring in development partners who are keen on such giant project that aligns with SDG and seek to eradicate poverty.

“We discussed youth inclusiveness and facilitation of employment for graduates who are professionals, so as to help them build their career. We raised the issues of consistent engagement with the youths and constituents.”

Eniafe said Ipinsagba has failed woefully to execute meaningful projects in the constituency since his inauguration two years ago.

He said, “Ipinsagba has been insensitive to the rising insecurity caused by cultists in Ondo North, particularly Owo town, our lawmaker has been insensitive to the killings in the ancient town.

“The Senator’s silence on this issue is deafening and shows his lack of concern and care about the welfare and safety of his constituents. As youths, we are tired of living in fear and uncertainty.

“We demand that Senator Ipinsagba show a modicum of responsibility to the wishes and aspirations of our senatorial district by playing a pivotal role and collaborating with institutions to ensure his constituents are safe.

“A little show of concern can be the deal breaker. We are poised to ensure that our communities, Local government and the entire senatorial district is safe and secure.

“If the Senator fails to deliver the dividends of democracy, we are fully resolved to initiate a recall process for the Senator within the confines of the law. This is not an empty threat.

“In Ondo North Senatorial District, we have over 500,000 youths who are united under this leadership to ensure progress and accountability.

If the Senator refuses to change, we will take the necessary steps to remove him from office.”

Share

Please follow and like us: