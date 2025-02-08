Youth Asks Ondo Senator To Account For Constituency Projects

Share

Youth groups in the Ondo North senatorial district have asked the Senator representing the district, Jide Ipinsagba, to account for N4.5 billion allocated for the constituency projects by the Federal Government.

The youth, under the auspices of Ondo North Youth Alliance (ONYA), insisted that Ipinsagba should come to the zone to give his stewardship since he was elected into office in 2023.

In a birthday message sent to Ipinsagba and signed by the President, Ojo Bright Eniafe, Secretary, Mr Micheal Olabode Feyijimi Micheal, Public Relations Officer (PRO) Hon. Bakare Ibrahim Makonjuola and Director of Special Duties, Mr Ayejuyo Temitope congratulated the senator for attaining new age.

However, the leaders of the youth groups said they were saddened by the ripple effect of failed project implementation that has continued to keep the people of the district in a perilous state.

In the congratulatory message, the group said “It is important as we celebrate the birthday of the senator that our people should be celebrating, but obviously, the common man seeks solace only in our demand for accountability.

“The forgotten songs of heroes sang by those strangled by the lack of provision of the dividends of democracy by our distinguished senator. Those who have been further placed in penury by the actions of elected leaders, who rather than carry out their basic responsibility, seek weaponization of poverty.

“Our concerns trickle down and remind us of the “Ambassadors of Poverty.” One can affirm the bitter scenario we find ourselves reflecting on the poem

“As the apex youth leadership of Ondo North, we have one gift and resolute resolve for our senator; that ours is to help in keeping campaign promises and aid accountability to the people. Those whom the power genuinely resides with have now been suppressed and oppressed by their commonwealth.

“We are appealing to the distinguished senator to tell us why he only spent 500 million on constituency projects out of 4.5 Billion naira. The question is where is our 4 Billion Naira unaccounted for by the senator?

“We challenge the senator to a public debate, on this pressing issue. For the avoidance of doubt; we wish to site one out of many projects, the very distinguished senator may wish to tell the world how he went about it:

“Distinguished Senator Jide Ipinsagba has been blessed tremendously by God, and should not disappoint God and humanity when the little meant for his people and common man under his watch disappears.”

