Youth African Tourism Expedition Makes Akinboboye’s List Of 52 Products

In keeping with his promise of unveiling 52 tourism products in one year, with one product weekly, geared at boosting Nigerian tourism and making the country a choice destination, boasting variety of product offerings for tourist to experience the richness of the country, Otunba Wanle Akinboboye, has unlashed Youth African Tourism Expedition (YATE) package as the second product in his 52 tourism products repertoire.

This is coming on the heels of Diaspora Nigeria Economic Recovery Programme (DNERP), which he released last week as the first tourism product in the series. YATE, according to Akinboboye, who is the Founder and President of La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort, is a youth programme focused on encouraging youth to travel, experience and explore Africa.

He further disclosed that YATE is designed for youths between ages 15 and 40, undergraduates, young business executives and other fun seekers through creation of a camp in an eco-friendly African themed environment, spiced with team bonding exercises and games like swimming, aim the basket, catapulting, table tennis, live roasting-grilling of yam, plantain, barbecue, snooker and many more.

“We have decided this week to bring in a tourism product that will exhilarate the youths from age 15 to 40, so that they can live a lifestyle that they will grow with,’’ said Akinboboye, adding that, ‘‘the real problem of Nigerian tourism and the main reason it has taken tourism so long to grow in Nigeria, is because, there is no tourism education from today’s leaders.

‘‘As we all know that the platform we are all standing on today, is the doing of yesterday’s men, the hard work of yesterday’s men. The platform of tomorrow is our responsibility. ‘‘Unfortunately, our forefathers did not have formal exposure to hospitality, recreation and tourism. We are trying to introduce youths to tourism.

So that they will get to understand how lucrative it is and what tourism and information building is all about. ‘‘Some of them will end up becoming ministers in government tomorrow. The formal education they will get from YATE, which is a practical tourism educational process, will grow them. It is not what we are learning in the classroom but it is what we are experiencing in real life.’’

Explaining the process of making it operational and accessing it, he noted that, ‘‘Youth African Tourism Expedition (YATE) is available for young tourism entrepreneurs, because it offers a template for entrepreneurship in Nigeria, Africa and other countries. ‘‘We are making it available to young tourism entrepreneurs so that they can immediately use YATE to enrich themselves either as participants or as entrepreneurs.

Those who register with us at: info@laca- mpagnetropicana.com can go to schools, engage students for YATE and get their commissions. ‘‘We intend to bring up the industry from the bottom to the top. That’s because YATE will give quick return and take away youths from restiveness and teach them lasting fun and a new lifestyle. This is our tourism product for the week.”