Youssef Launches NoOnes, Priorities Integrity Over Monetary Gains

A renowned entrepreneur, Ray Youssef, has embarked on a new journey with the launch of NoOnes.

This new venture, according to Youssef, signifies a bold step towards innovative solutions and a testament to an unwavering commitment to integrity over financial gains.

NoOnes embodies a philosophy that transcends profit-driven motives, just as it is a platform designed for everyone, irrespective of their background or financial status.

Youssef explained that the primary focus of NoOnes is to foster a community built on trust, transparency, and ethical conduct, prioritizing the well-being of its users. NoOnes is pro-human, pro-trade and pro-Bitcoin.

He envisioned NoOnes as a catalyst for positive change in the cryptocurrency landscape. NoOnes is the world’s best Peer 2 Peer marketplace.

“The platform is aimed at redefining industry standards by placing integrity and social responsibility at the forefront of its operations.

“NoOnes believes in being completely open and honest about all aspects of the company’s operations, including volume, liquidity, dispute amount and conversion rates, he stated.

At NoOnes, users also have direct access to the CEO. The launch of NoOnes signifies a commitment to principles that go beyond profit margins, emphasizing the importance of integrity in the world of business.

Youssef’s career reached its zenith with the creation of Paxful, a Peer-to-Peer marketplace that garnered over 13 million users by 2022.

Despite its success, the platform faced significant regulatory hurdles, prompting Youssef to embark on a mission to champion the cause of freedom and empowerment, particularly in the Global South

Youssef’s fervour isn’t limited to founding over 13 schools in the Global South through his “Built with Bitcoin Foundation”. He also works actively to help x-Binance users escape regulatory constraints. His solution? A peer-to-peer alternative marketplace with a unique constitution, aimed at freeing Global South citizens, with a promise to share up to 50 per cent of its revenue.

In a twist of events, Youssef chose to leave Paxful, despite its recognition in Time Magazine’s list of the 100 most influential companies of 2022, and walked away without any financial compensation.

This bold move highlights Youssef’s unwavering dedication to his principles, emphasizing that his drive transcends mere monetary rewards.