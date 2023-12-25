You’re Workers-Friendly Governor, NLC, TUC Tells Makinde At 56

The leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) in Oyo State, on Monday, congratulated Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on the occasion of his 56th birthday, describing him as a workers-friendly governor.

The congratulatory message was contained in a statement signed by Comrade Bosun Olaniyi (TUC Chairman) and Comrade Kayode Martins (NLC Chairman) and made available to New Telegraph in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

The statement read: “The entire workforce in Oyo State under the umbrellas of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) wish to felicitate with our amiable and workers-friendly governor on his 56th birthday.

“Your Excellency, we sincerely celebrate you and wish you and your family a merry Christmas and prosperous New Year”.