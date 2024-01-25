You’re Trailblazing, Motivational Leader, Adeleke Tells Makinde

The Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke has described the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, as a trailblazer and a motivational leader whose performances have been encouraging the other South West governors.

The Governor gave the commendation during the commissioning of the 8.2km Agodi Gate-Old Ife Road, including the Underpass Bridge at Onipepeye area of Ibadan, held on Thursday.

In attendance were: a former governor of Oyo State Dr. Omololu Olunloyo, former governor of Ondo State, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, former governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, top government functionaries in Oyo State, traditional rulers, religious leaders among others.

Governor Adeleke expressed admiration for the leadership qualities of his Oyo counterpart, stating that Gov. Makinde’s performance serves as a motivation for Osun State and the entire region. He charged other South West governors to foster among themselves regional developmental corporations and collaboration.

In his address, Governor Makinde, said that the completion of the project was a further testament to his administration’s commitment to expanding the Oyo state economy, noting that the expansion of the state economy is very important to sustainable development in the state.

He also noted that as his administration continued to attract small and large businesses into the state, the pressure on the infrastructure increased hence the need to upgrade them. For this, he said he had chosen to keep investing in infrastructural development.

Earlier in his welcome address, the state Commissioner for Public Works and Transportation, Professor Daud Sangodoyin, said that the previous single-lane road was rendered inadequate due to Ibadan’s expansion and the resulting increase in traffic volume. He explained that the dualisation of the road was to alleviate congestion and improve traffic flow within the axis.

In their various remarks, Chief Bayo Oyero, and the Asiwaju Oloja of Oyo State, Chief Mrs Titilola Raimi, commended the developmental projects the administration had embarked on since it came on board. They however admonished the citizens of the state to be law-abiding in all they engage in for the progress of the state.