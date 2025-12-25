You’re Strong Agent Of Devt, Adeleke Lauds Makinde At 58

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has felicitated with his Oyo State counterpart, Engr Seyi Makinde, on the occasion of his 58th birthday anniversary, describing him as “A strong agent of development, innovation and transformation”

In a statement on Thursday, Governor Adeleke said Makinde is “a child of destiny, a man of grace and a leader with a fixated mind for public good, public service and public welfare”, citing his birth, growth and evolution as “an embodiment of divine grace and blessings.

“I have been meeting and associating with several leaders for decades; however, my brother, Seyi, strikes me as a unique personality, a brilliant genius, a man of his own mind and a leader who is ready to go alone if necessary in defence of principles and conviction.

“His strong will has positively changed Oyo politics and even our regional political space.

“Seyi is an innovative administrator. In his quest to deliver on good governance, he implemented several schemes that have holistically transformed Oyo state.

His capacity to design and execute public interest projects and programmes is acknowledged by friends and foes. That he seems to deliver such mega projects effortlessly within best practice celebrates the engineer at the helm of Oyo governance and politics.

“I therefore associate with my brother as he marks another blessed year on Mother Earth. I join admirers far and near to felicitate and pray for more blessed days, weeks, months and years for a fearless patriot, a committed democrat and an innovator for good governance”, the governor was quoted as saying in the press statement.

While urging the celebrant not to waver in his commitment to the people and democracy, Governor Adeleke said he shared common affinity with the Oyo state governor in many areas, which he listed as good governance, public good, public service, public welfare, pro-masses politics, and unwavering commitment to the delivery of democratic dividends, among others.

“My brother, Seyi, shares a birthday with our Lord, Jesus Christ. So we know why he is striving to be Christ-like in all his earthly endeavours.

“Enjoy your day, brother, as I wish you more blessings on behalf of the people and government of Osun state”, Governor Adeleke concluded.