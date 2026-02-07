You’re Shallow If It’s Only Money You Bring To The Table – Timini Egbuson

Nollywood star actor, Timini Egbuson, has disclosed that in keeping a healthy relationship, money alone should not be the major focus.

Speaking during an interview with Jay on air, Timini noted that if all you bring to a relationship is money, then you are shallow minded, adding that money is just one out of many things that matter.

The actor spoke about one of his greatest regrets in life, which he said is losing a woman he believes was his soulmate, noting that his intense focus on work and financial success cost him a meaningful relationship.

He said; “There was nothing fundamentally wrong with us, all she wanted was my presence.” The actor however, emphasised the importance of emotional availability, listening, remembering details, being actively present and showing genuine interest in a partner’s daily experience matters.

“Focusing solely on money can attract the wrong people and even turn the right partner into someone who measures love only by material things,” he said.

Timini also acknowledged that poor communication and selfishness played a major role in his past relationships but said that he has since grown, and has learned the importance of self-reflection and accountability