January 18, 2024
You’re Responsible For Your Own Safety, Paul Okoye Tells Nigerians

Famous Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye, better known as Rudeboy of the PSquare, has urged Nigerians to take responsibility for their safety.

Paul Okoye’s advice is coming amid the rise of insecurity across the country.

Reacting to the government’s inability to efficiently protect the lives and properties of the citizens, Okoye advised Nigerians to take security precautions themselves.

The music star took to his social media page in a post saying Nigerians will be safer the sooner they accept to be responsible for their own safety.

He wrote, “The earlier you realize that you are responsible for your own safety in Nigeria, the safer you will be.”

