You’re Raising Alarm Against Diplomatic Ties With China, Rights Activist Tells Oyama

A human rights activist in Cross River State, Reuben Ayang has cautioned the Executive Director of Rainforest Resource Development Centre (RRDC), Prince Odey Oyama, from making derogatory utterances against the Chinese nationals that approached Effi community chiefs in Ikom Local Government Area of the state with a business proposal, saying the derogatory utterances can destroy diplomatic relations existing between Nigeria and China.

In a letter addressed to Oyama and sighted by our correspondent in Calabar on Thursday, Ayang stated that the letter may be tantamount to crippling the cordial relationship being enjoyed between citizens of the two countries.

The lawyer noted that apart from disorganizing the Effi community, the allegations which Ayang described as false were capable of cutting off diplomatic ties with China.

While drawing the attention of security agencies to call Oyama to order, Ayang’s letter reads, “You must be called to order by relevant security agencies, or your false alarm against Chinese nationals could lead to a diplomatic crisis between Nigeria and China apart from disorganizing your community.

“I write this letter as a concerned individual who happen to know you for quite some time. It pains me to witness the lies and misinformation you propagated across various media online platforms.

“Your intentions aimed at, tarnishing the image of the revered Chiefs of Effi Community in Okuni Village, Ikom Local Government Area of Cross River State, and possibly seeking international donor agency funds under the guise of advocating for forest protection won’t work”.

However, the Executive Director of Rainforest Resources Development Centre RRDC, Prince Odey Oyama, said, “I don’t know if Ayang who wrote that letter has the capacity to question me on what he had written.