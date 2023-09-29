You’re Quintessential Leader, Osun APC Eulogizes Oyetola At 69

The Osun State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has congratulated the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, on his 69th birthday anniversary.

The state Chairman of the APC, Sooko Tajudeen Lawal, in a statement issued by the party’s Director of Media and Information, Chief Kola Olabisi, in Osogbo, the state capital, on Friday stated that God has used Oyetola in his journey of life to be a blessing to mankind.

Lawal who recalled the various developmental feats performed in Osun State during his single term as the governor of Osun State submitted that it was a testimony that Alhaji Oyetola is an accomplished manager of both human and financial resources.

The state APC chairman described Mr Oyetola as a complete gentleman who could hardly hurt a fly, adding that he is an example of a governor who could successfully run a state without necessarily being a bully or champion of street activities.

He congratulated the people of Iragbiji for begetting an eminent son like Alhaji Oyetola who has proved to be a worthy ambassador of their town in particular and Osun State in general.

Lawal recalled that through selflessness in both private and public engagements, the Marine and Blue Economy Minister has written his name in gold.

He stated that there is no way that the history of the state could be completed without mentioning of the immediate past governor of the state.

The state APC chairman explained further that he is convinced that the Osun State ex-governor would perform optimally at his new duty post as the maiden Minister of Marine and Blue Economy.

In Lawal’s words: “May Allah continue to spare the life of Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola and deposit in him more attributes to function effectively in his new assignment for the service of the nation.

“On behalf of my family, the state executive officers of our party and all the members of our party in Osun State under my watch, I am congratulating our quintessential leader on his 69th birthday anniversary.

“May he celebrate many more quality years on the surface of the earth in the Mighty Name of Allah”, the state APC chairman prayed”.