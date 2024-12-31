You’re Politically Irrelevant Without PDP, Damagum Tells Kwankwaso

Share

The Acting National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Ambassador Umar Damagum has said the former governor of Kano State, Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso will not achieve any political aspiration outside PDP.

Kwankwaso, a two-term governor on the PDP platform, left the party in 2014 for the All Progressives Congress (APC). He came back in 2018, and left again in 2022 and became the candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in 2023 presidential candidate

In his recent interview with the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) Hausa service, the former governor accused the PDP of deceitfulness and denied any pact with the party ahead 2027 presidential election.

But Damagum in a counter interview in the same medium, said Kwankwaso cannot achieve any political success outside PDP.

“It nurtured him and contributed significantly to his political success. We still hold hope that he might return to the party and contribute to its rejuvenation, so we can collectively address the injustices of the current government,” he said.

The PDP National Chairman questioned Kwankwaso’s impact in his new party, adding, “The PDP is the only party that has consistently won elections without being in power.

“Senator Kwankwaso may have left, but how many states did he win with his new party? The facts speak for themselves.”

The NNPP won only Kano State, both at the presidential and governorship elections in 2023, as against six states won by PDP, the APC and the Labour Party in the presidential contest.

Damagum stated that no other party has shaped Kwankwaso’s political career like the PDP, adding, “When he left the party in 2015, despite the challenges we faced then, the PDP did not die. If the party could survive his exit then, why would anyone think it is irrelevant now?

“For over two decades, the PDP has remained steadfast, maintaining its identity and producing governors and lawmakers in every part of the country.

“Even if four parties merged without the PDP, they cannot win an election. We have seen this played out repeatedly. Where are those parties now? Even their alliances with other parties have not delivered the desired results.”

The acting chairman also addressed some of the grievances raised by Kwankwaso, admitting that some of the claims were valid.

“As the Deputy National Chairman (North) at the time, my powers were limited, but we tried to resolve the issues. Unfortunately, those efforts fell short. He himself acknowledged this in previous interviews,” Damagum said.

He however expressed optimism that Kwankwaso will return to the PDP, because “The PDP played a significant role in his political career, shaping him into the leader he is today.

“We remain hopeful that he will return to the party and join us in addressing the injustices Nigerians face under the current administration. By God’s grace, we will reach out to him soon.

“I understand his frustrations, but I also know it will be difficult for him to achieve his aspirations where he is now. The PDP has always been a party that supports its members and ensures they are given the opportunity to thrive.

“Our duty as leaders is to create an open and transparent platform for everyone to compete. Whoever emerges as the party’s candidate will receive our full support.”

