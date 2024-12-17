You’re Part Of Our Developmental Process, Diri Tells Corps Members

Share

The Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri has said that the National Youth Corps deployed to the state are part and parcel of developmental process of the state.

He however asked them to take advantage of their contributions during the service year to serve the nation, develop themselves and impact their host communities.

Governor Diri, who made this known on Tuesday during the 2024 Batch C, Stream 1 closing ceremony held at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Boro Town, Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area, Bayelsa State, said Bayelsa state has one of the best welfare packages for corps members serving in the state and for those who will distinguish themselves in community development service.

Diri, represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Nimibofa Ayawei, assured of their welfare and security and advised them to be bold and innovative during and after the service year.

He commended them for their remarkable discipline, patriotism and steadfast commitment throughout the camping period adding that “Every process you have undergone in this orientation has been meticulously designed to toughen and equip you for the responsibilities that await you during your service year.”

He disclosed that the journey ahead will demand tenacity and dedication, and appreciated the leadership and management of the NYSC for keeping the noble vision of the scheme alive.

The Governor also appreciated NYSC ‘s efforts in promoting national unity, cultural exchange and community development which he said are commendable.

He acknowledged the critical role the scheme has played in shaping the lives of corps members and preparing them for future challenges.

He admonished them to steer clear of tendencies and actions that may jeopardize their prospects enjoining them not to mortgage their future for the sake of temporary pleasures.

“In the quest for assured prosperity, our government has been deliberate in creating an enabling environment where all Bayelsans and residents can work, invest and relax without any hindrance. I am proud to state that, this is one of the safest and most secured states in the federation and we are actively working to enhance our capacity further.”

” Soon, we will deploy 200 branded – new Close Circuit Cameras and refurbish 50 others across various parts of Yenagoa, strengthening our security architecture to ensure corps members safety and peace of mind. Again, we are actively working on the three senatorial roads- Nembe/Brass, Sagbama / Ekeremor/Agree and Yenagoa / Oporoma/ Ukubie.”

” This means future youth corps members will have easier access to their places of primary assignments and host communities without needing to travel by water.”

” Importantly, as you stand at the threshold of this new chapter, I urge you to remember that the opportunity of a life time must be taken in the life time of that opportunity.

“The coming next months will be a defining period in your lives, filled with challenges, opportunities and experiences that will shape your future.”

“Seize this moment and make the most of the opportunities that lie ahead. Be proactive and be decisive in pursuing your goals and aspirations. Whether it is through community development projects ,skills acquisition or leadership roles, make a positive impact in the lives of others,” he advised.

He welcomed them to the state, urged them to enjoy the delicacies the state will offer and congratulated them for a successful completion of orientation course as well as wished them successful service year.

He thereafter declared the 2024 Batch C, Stream 1 orientation programme closed.

Earlier, the State Coordinator, Mrs Okpalifo Obiageli Charity commended the corps members and camp officials for synergy and discipline that among other factors ensured a hitch free orientation course and enjoined the corps members to promptly report to their respective places of primary assignments.

She charged them to settle down, render quality service to nation in the state and leave positive indelible marks in their respective host communities.

She also warned them against engaging in actions and omissions that will put their lives in danger and negatively affect their service year.

Particularly, she cautioned against the negative use of the social media, travelling at night and traveling across the river without life jacket.

She reminded them that primary assignment runs simultaneously with Community Development Service and urged them to identify the felt needs of host community, initiate and execute viable CDS projects that will address such needs to leave a legacy beneficial to the people.

She assured them that the Bayelsa State Government, along side the NYSC, has put together a reward system for corps members who distinguished themselves during the service year.

She further enjoined them to consider national interest above tribal and sectional affiliations and put Nigeria on the steady path of development.

Expressing sincere gratitude to the Bayelsa State Government for its commitment to the welfare and security of the corps members, she also appreciated collaborating partners and camp officials for their team spirit, and commitment throughout the period of the orientation programme.

She called on all Corps Employers and traditional rulers in the state to ensure that corpers lodges are habitable and secured for corps members .

