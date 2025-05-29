You’re On Course: Kebbi Stakeholders Commend Gov Idris

Share

Prominent politicians, members of the business community, corporate organisations, and academicians have continued to commend and congratulate Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State as he marks two years of remarkable stewardship.

A statement issued by Abdullahi Idris Zuru, Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy to the Governor, noted that the general consensus from stakeholders in their goodwill messages was one of commendation, with recommendations on the way forward and calls for continuity.

Among those who praised Governor Idris’ performance was the Kebbi Scholars Association—an academic body made up of professors, researchers, senior lecturers, and PhD holders of Kebbi origin based in Nigerian universities.

During a courtesy visit to the Governor, the chairman of the association, Professor Dahiru Muhammad Argungu, said, “We have a teacher in governance performing wonders, and his two years of remarkable leadership are clear evidence of this.”

Professor Argungu urged the Governor to partner with the Association in executing development programmes, emphasizing the association’s pool of experts across various sectors.

Similarly, Alhaji Yusuf Usman Muhtar, a seasoned politician and Chairman of the Kaura Network (KN)—a group of experienced, like-minded politicians—expressed satisfaction with what he described as “unprecedented achievements within a short period.”

Alhaji Muhtar, who also serves as a commissioner at the Kebbi State Law Reform Commission, commended Governor Idris for enhancing the well-being of the people through quality projects across multiple sectors.

He prayed for continued divine guidance and blessings for the Governor and advised him to identify competent and loyal individuals who could represent the state at the National Assembly, particularly the House of Representatives, in the 2027 general elections.

According to him, “It is evidently clear that you are the choice of the people of Kebbi State for 2027, and as such, you need to have qualified allies at the National Assembly.”

Muhtar called on the Governor to persuade Dr. Usman Sani Tunga, Rector of Waziri Umaru Federal Polytechnic, to heed persistent calls to contest for the House of Representatives seat representing Kalgo/Bunza/Birnin Kebbi Federal Constituency in 2027.

He said the group’s endorsement of Dr. Tunga was based on his academic credentials and extensive administrative experience, especially as Rector of the Polytechnic. Dr. Tunga holds a doctorate in science education research, with a specialization in cooperative strategies in chemistry.

Muhtar emphasized that Dr. Tunga’s transition into politics would be a natural progression of an impactful academic career and expressed confidence in his ability to translate institutional achievements into broader benefits for society.

He reminded the Governor that Dr. Tunga’s journey from accomplished academic to potential public servant reflects the belief in his capacity to bring meaningful change to the constituency and the state at large.

