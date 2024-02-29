You’re Not The Only Voice Of Nigeria, Tinubu Warns NLC

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has issued a stern warning to protesting labour unions under the aegis of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), urging them to refrain from causing unrest in the country but maintain peace amid the ongoing crisis.

Tinubu gave the warning on Thursday while speaking during the inauguration of the Red Line Rail Project in Lagos State.

In his speech, Tinubu said he watched how people were demonstrating across the country over the ongoing hardship, and that the unions must not hide under the guise of human rights to cause unrest.

Tinubu said, “You are not the only voice Nigeria has…”

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the NLC members staged a demonstration across the states on Tuesday over the continued rise of the price of commodities, among other economic crises in Nigeria.

READ ALSO:

However, he commended the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for the Red Line project, and extended his regards to all dignitaries present at the occasion.

President Tinubu reiterated that he sees the groaning of the people over the current economic hardship in the country.

Tinubu said, “Allow me to throw a jab here. The Labour Union should understand that you are not the only one with freedom and rights.

“If you want to participate in the electoral process, meet us in 2027. If not, maintain peace. You are not the only voice of Nigeria.” Also, Tinubu, said his administration will not back down on its policies and actions taken to curb corruption and make good use of diverted funds in the public sector. Tinubu added, “When you put people at the focus of your vision and planning, you will understand the value of democracy,” The President said the commissioning of the Red Line was the culmination of the vision he nursed 25 years ago when he was governor of the state, calling for more collaboration between the Ministry of Transport and other states to develop railway infrastructures across the country.