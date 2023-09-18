‘You’re Not My Wife’, Obasanjo Disowns ‘Baby Mama’

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has disowned the mother of his two children, Ms Taiwo Martins.

Obasanjo insisted that Ms Martins was neither his wife nor a member of the Obasanjo family.

The former President who disclosed this in a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi in Abeokuta on Monday described Ms Martins as an “impostor”, but admitted that she had two children for him.

“The attention of former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has been drawn to a statement purported to be issued by a wife of the President with the photograph of one Ms Taiwo Martins as the author of the statement.

“For the records, Ms. Martins has two children, Jonwo and Bunmi, for Chief Obasanjo, but to say emphatically, she is not his wife nor a member of the Obasanjo family.

“Her posturing as Chief Obasanjo’s wife is false and that of an impostor. Nobody makes a statement on behalf of the Obasanjo family except Chief Obasanjo or people delegated by him to do so.

“It must be noted that the state of health of Ms. Martins is known to all and sundry and whatever she says or does has nothing to do with Chief Obasanjo as an individual or the Obasanjo family as a whole”, the statement read.

However, the former President has affirmed that he stood firmly, unapologetically and uncompromisingly on the position that the Governor of a State holds the highest office in the State.

“By that position, the respect, protocol and dignity that must be given to the office by virtue of the Constitution must not be denied. To do otherwise is to deride the office and the Constitution”, Obasanjo insisted.