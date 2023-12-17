You’re Not An Actor If You Can’t Kiss On Screen – Ajai-Lycett

Nigerian actress, Taiwo Ajai-Lycett on Sunday opined that you cannot be called a Nollywood star, if you cannot kiss on screen.
The thespian made this remark while speaking in a recent interview with TVC, using her colleague who boasted about not kissing in movies despite spending decades in the movie industry as a reference.
She further emphasized that a true actor should be willing to embrace all aspects of their craft, including on-screen kissing.
The movie star added that it is important to separate personal preferences when playing a role because one must embody the character they are playing.