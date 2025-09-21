The Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, on Sunday, joined other eminent Nigerians in celebrating First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, on her 65th birthday, describing her as a ‘Pillar of love and strength to her husband, the less privileged and the nation at large.’

Akpabio’s congratulatory message was contained in a press statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Eseme Eyiboh.

According to the 10th Senate President and former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Oluremi Tinubu is indeed a ‘Mother of the Nation,’ lauding her compassion, philanthropy, and unwavering commitment to humanitarian causes.

The statement reads, “Your Excellency, our dear Mother of the Nation, Wife of the President and First Lady of the Nation, Distinguished Senator Oluremi Tinubu is a loving mother, the pillar of love and strength to her husband, the downtrodden and the nation at large.

“You’ve proven time and again that love and the milk of kindness flow endlessly in your veins. Right from when you served as the First Lady of Lagos State, later as a Senator and now as First Lady of the Nation, your goodwill and undiluted love have been well acknowledged, especially through the Renewed Hope Initiative Empowerment Programme.”

He observed that the First Lady has remained a strong voice for women, children, and vulnerable groups across the country.

He added that through her Renewed Hope Initiative, she has introduced empowerment programmes designed to lift thousands out of poverty, support widows, and create opportunities for women and young people.

The Senate President also praised her dedication to both family and national duty, saying she has provided the ‘desired home support and love that gives her husband, His Excellency President Bola Tinubu, that desired impetus to serve the nation effectively.’

Akpabio added that the National Assembly values her impact not only in her role as First Lady but also as a former three-term senator whose legislative work and social interventions advanced the causes of women, youth, and education in Nigeria.