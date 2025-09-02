‘You’re Messiah To Zuru Emirate,’ Sanusi Tells Idris

The new Emir of Zuru, Alhaji Sanusi Mika’ilu Sami, Sami Gomo III, has praised Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State, describing him as a “God-sent messiah” to the people of Zuru Emirate.

The Emir made the remarks while receiving traditional rulers and religious leaders who visited his palace to congratulate him on his appointment as the 12th Emir of Zuru.

He commended the governor for his fairness, justice, and transparency in administering the state, noting that Governor Idris upheld the decision of the kingmakers in confirming his appointment.

Alhaji Sanusi also lauded the governor for personally coordinating the medical treatment of the late Emir, Muhammadu Sani Sami Gomo II, in London, and for ensuring he received a befitting burial, a gesture deeply appreciated by the Sami Gomo family.

The monarch further thanked the governor for ongoing reconstruction works on the Koko–Zuru federal road, which he said is greatly benefiting the emirate.

Notable dignitaries who paid congratulatory visits included Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, Emir of Kano, as well as the Emirs of Talata Mafara and Bukkuyum, Madakin Bauchi, and the family of the Chief Imam, Alhaji Suleiman Muhammad Tanko.

The Emir assured that the people of Zuru Emirate will remain prayerful and supportive of Governor Idris’ administration.