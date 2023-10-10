You’re Man With Big Heart’, Rasheed Praises Adeleke’s CoS On His Birthday

The Special Adviser and Spokesperson to Governor Ademola Adeleke, Mallam Olawale Rasheed has joined other well-wishers to celebrate the Chief of Staff to the governor, Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye on his birthday anniversary.

Rasheed who described him as a man of impeccable character attested to Akinleye’s intellectual prowess that has yielded to good governance in the state.

The governor’s spokesperson made this known in a congratulatory message personally signed and made available to journalists in Osogbo, Osun State capital, on Tuesday.

According to Olawale, Akinleye’s courage and diligence in handling issues has contributed immensely to the achievements of Governor Adeleke-led administration which has become a reference point among the comity of states of the Federation.

The governor’s spokesperson also described Osun CoS as a man with a big heart whose life has turned around the fortune of so many people in the state.

He averred that his pragmatic approach to issues distinguished him from other politicians, adding that his philanthropic gesture made him stand tall among others.

I am using this medium to rejoice with my boss, friend and political leader, Alhaji Kazeem Kolapo Akinleye on the occasion of his birthday anniversary today, I pray to Almighty Allah to guide and guard you in all your endeavours, Congratulations sir”