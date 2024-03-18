You’re Great Disappointments To Nigerians, LP Tells Reps Members

The Labour Party (LP) has said its elected members in the House of Representatives have abandoned the people who were elected into office in pursuit of self-aggrandisement.

LP in reaction to a statement by caucus leader, Hon Afam Ogene on the proposed national convention, regretted that in spite of the sacrifices Nigerians made in electing them, the legislators have turned their backs on them.

The party in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary Obiora Ifoh, said it “had expected them to be the ambassadors of the people,” but regretted that, “It appears that they sit at the National Assembly for themselves alone.

“This is against the background that they have never risen to the occasion as members of the Labour Party in the house who are supposed to be the voice of the people and speak truth to power, in spite of the numerous challenges the country is going through.”

It stated that Ogene lacks knowledge of the Labour Party constitution, by insinuating that it is unconventional to conduct the national convention before state, local government and ward congresses.

The party explained that the LP constitution is different from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC), as there is no equality of tenure.

“While the ward, local government and state executives have three years tenure, the national executive has four years tenure.

“As at the moment, party executives in over sixteen states are subsisting because they have conducted their congresses.

“We had expected Hon. Ogene to read the constitution of the party before making public comments against the party,” the party added.

Labour Party also described as “a mischief taken too far,” the claim by the caucus leader that the caucus was not informed about the convention.

“We are aghast at the kind of politics Hon. Ogene has chosen to play. It is therefore very unhealthy for him to rush to the press to misinform our members.

“The leader of the caucus is the alter ego of the party who should defend the party policy and programmes in the national assembly,” the statement added.

According to the party, the caucus leader ought to be a liaison between the party leadership and the National Assembly, but expressed shock that the caucus was always quick to rush to the media whenever major decisions were made.

It reminded them that the persecution the party leadership had been facing at the hands of the ruling party was a result of their election into office.

The party warned that it would not hesitate to discipline any party member who will not respect the supremacy of the party, and said it is prepared to defend its ideology and constitution at all times irrespective of whose ox is gored.