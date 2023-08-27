You’re Good As Your Team- Gospel Star, Ayo Agbaje

Nigerian gospel singer, Daniel Ayodele Agbaje ‘Ayo Agbaje’ who shot into the limelight with brilliant songs has given his thought that the music business is about growth and proper strategy; more importantly, good credit should be given to the formidable team behind such craft.

He said ‘ For you to grow as a brand, you must have a league of dedicated people to push you to success’.

Speaking further, Agbaje noted that a good team member will work irrespective of finance as they are the first representatives of the brand to the public and they ensure the artist comes out well with nice music production amongst others.

Having been in the industry for 12 years, Ayo Agbaje has grown in leaps and bounds through enriching lives with the gospel of God via his spiritual music.

It is important to note that some of Agbaje’s work including Emi Mimo (Holy spirit) and Sogibuchi ( Only you are God) are currently making waves and topping gospel music charts.