You’re Father To All, Idahosa Eulogises Esama At 91

The deputy governor of Edo State, Hon. Dennis Idahosa, on Thursday paid glowing tribute to Esama of Benin Kingdom, Chief Gabriel Osawaru Igbinedion, on the occasion of his 91st birthday celebration, describing him as father to all.

The deputy governor in a press statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Friday Aghedo, said Esama has used a better part of his life to impact the lives of the people within and outside the state.

He said that as an investor and employer of labour, Esama’s legacies in his immediate constituency of Ovia is ones that should be emulated by all for the betterment of the people.

Idahosa stated, “The Esama of Benin Kingdom is a father to us, an elder statesman, and an enigma who has brought development to Edo State, Ovia Federal Constituency and to Okada.”

Idahosa, who appeared at this event in dual capacity, also spoke for himself. He posited, “To me, we are here to celebrate a father who helped to develop Edo State.

“He has given a lot of job opportunities to our young men and women in this state. He is a great man.

“In every generation, God always blesses people with a man like this. I am happy to witness this in my generation; to have people in the likes of Esama coming not just from Edo State but from my Constituency.”

Idahosa wished the celebrant the best life had to offer just as he prayed for Esama’s continued soundness of health, in mind and body.

Also, the Speaker, Edo State House of Assembly, Hon. Blessing Agbebaku, praised the Esama of Benin on his birthday, stating that people look forward to the yearly event.

Earlier, the Guest Preacher, Rev. Dr. Thomas Abiodun Adeleke, who prayed for longevity and vitality of the Esama, based the theme of his sermon on “Celebrating for greater fruitfulness.”