You’re Distorted, Overweight, Babayaro Slams Nwabali As Goalie Fires Back

Ex-international, Emmanuel Babayaro, has hit out at Super Eagles first-choice goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, saying his performance at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco is not outstanding yet. Babayaro, 49, questioned Nwabali’s fitness and performance, describing the Chippa United shot stopper as “overweight” and “distorted” in his passing during Nigeria’s recent matches at the tournament.

Speaking on the ATHLST Podcast, the former Eagles keeper said the Super Eagles technical crew must take a closer look at Nwabali’s overall condition.

“They need to look at Nwabali,” Babayaro said. “I’m sorry to say this. He is amazing, but he is overweight. Nigeria were lucky against Tanzania. If two of their shots were on target, the ball would have been in our net. “His passes were not in sync, and he is a bit distorted,” Babayaro added.

In response to Babayaro’s criticism and the growing scrutiny, Nwabali opened up about his physical condition, revealing that he has been battling injuries ahead of the tournament.

Before the AFCON, his club coach at Chippa United, Vusumuzi Vilakazi, had disclosed that the 29-year-old goalkeeper required surgery to address lingering ankle and hand injuries, casting doubts over his participation in the competition.

Nwabali, however, insisted he has been giving his all for Nigeria despite the challenges. “I was injured, but with the help of team doctors and physios, I am able to stand on the pitch and play,” Nwabali told reporters after the win over Tunisia.