You’re Dead Party, Ebonyi ALGON Replies PDP Over Non-Performance Allegation

The Local Government Chairmen in Ebonyi State under the umbrella of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), have described as unfounded and baseless the claim by the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state that they have nothing to show since one year in office.

PDP in the state, through its spokesperson, Chika Nwoba, and chieftain of the party, Moses Idika had alleged that for one year, the present local government system in the state has not been active and that the Chairman was busy siphoning funds and urged anti-graft agencies to investigate them.

But ALGON through their Chairman, Chief Ogodoali Nome described PDP as a dead party since after the general elections it lost to the APC.

Nome who is the Chairman of the Ezza North local government area, described the statement by Nwoba and Idika as the last kick of a dying horse.

“We have done so much for our people, we have a lot to celebrate, and we have a lot of projects on the ground as we speak.

“Those PDP elements are losers in all ramifications. PDP lost in the elections, they will still lose in court.

“Since they knew that they would continue to lose, they started castigating achievers like Ebonyi council Chairmen.

“I call local government Chairmen we have in Ebonyi State since last one year achievers because they have surpassed expectations, they have done wonderful well and deserve applause instead of destructive criticisms by people who are embittered because of our performances”, he stated.

He noted that he had restored electricity in his local government area and its environs of Ndeguazu Umuogharu and Okaleru Unwuezekoha communities that had been in darkness for over seven years before he came on board as the Chairman.

He disclosed that he ventured into 330 kilometers of road opening in the council, touching all areas in the local government, adding that hard-to-reach areas of the council now have culverts and bridges including Amewula which has two culvert bridges, four double box culvert bridges at Enyim and Okposhi Umuogharu.

He averred that Azuramura Mboma Village Okposhi Umuogharu and one span bridge at Oshiuwhu, Ndeguazu Oriuzor. Kokonucha, Iyiugbo, and Nramura bridges have also been earmarked.

On empowerment, The Chairman said he appointed over 165 Senior Special Assistants, Special Assistants, and Assistants comprising of over twenty women with the least of the Assistants going home with thirty thousand naira monthly aimed at checking security challenges in the local government as according to him, a hungry man is an angry man.

“This is crowned with the purchase and distribution of one hundred motorcycles to enable, the Aides, Assistants, Youths, Women, party officials, and Internal Security members, then and now disbanded Ebubeagu Security outfit now Ebonyi State Neighbourhood Watch to do their work with ease and put foot on the table for their families and dependents.

“With the motorcycles today, life has become easier for the people, and begging is a thing of the past in the council. What a feat!

“In the same vein, I purchased and distributed twelve (12) motorcycles to the Health workers in Ezza North Local Government

“I procured and distributed twenty Spider Cars, twenty Sienna cars, twenty official vehicles as he met not even a bicycle in the council plus Jeeps for people of the council”, he submitted.