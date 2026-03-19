You’re Corrupt, Senegal Slams CAF, Reject AFCON Verdict

The Senegalese government has demanded an ‘independent international investigation’ into the ‘suspected corruption’ within the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Senegal, who clinched the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations by defeating Morocco 1-0, have been stripped of their title, with CAF awarding it to Morocco. CAF on Tuesday, confirmed that the result had been reversed following a ruling by the organisation’s appeal board.

The statement announced that Senegal had ‘forfeited the final match,’ resulting in Morocco being handed a 3-0 victory.

The Senegalese Football Federation confirmed they would challenge the decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport, labelling the ruling as ‘an unfair, unprecedented and unacceptable decision which brings discredit to African football.’

In a fresh statement, the Senegalese government described the ‘unprecedented and exceptionally serious decision’ as based on ‘a manifestly erroneous interpretation of the regulations, leading to a grossly illegal and deeply unjust outcome.’

A spokesperson for Senegal stated: “This unprecedented and exceptionally serious decision directly contradicts the fundamental principles of sporting ethics, foremost among which are fairness, loyalty, and respect for the truth of the game. It stems from a manifestly erroneous interpretation of the regulations.