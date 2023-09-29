You’re Civil Democrat-Politician, Oluga Hails Oyetola At 69

A member of the 9th National Assembly of the House of Representatives, Hon Taiwo Oluga has felicitated the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola on his 69th birthday, describing his adventure so far as a very impactful and remarkable milestone.

In a message personally signed by her, the former legislator described Mr Oyetola as a compassionate, humble, urbane and civil democrat-politician, whose cool, calm and collected disposition added tremendous value to his community, his associates and now Nigeria as a country.

Hon Oluga pointed out that the Minister is a man of impeccable character and high integrity, both in private and public spheres as evidenced by accounts of those who had worked with him for over three decades in the insurance sector and about two decades in governance and public service.

The message reads, ” Dear Hon Minister and leader of our party in Osun State, your adventure in the last 69th years and your service in both public and private spheres speak volumes of the depth of your character and integrity.

“As a gentleman with unassuming candour, you achieve unimaginable results in everything you touch. You are a leader who is indeed worthy of emulation “.

The Frontline politician who represented Ayedaade/Irewole/Isokan Federal Constituency of Osun State also seized the opportunity to express confidence in Oyetola’s capacity to transform the Blue Economy as a pioneer executive of the Ministry, considering his ingenuity in managing Osun State when the state’s finance was at zero level.

“Your pivotal role in advancing policies for sustainable marine and blue economy practices is crucial and I am confident of your commitment to environmental conservation and the development of maritime resources which will contribute significantly to the growth of the marine sector, promoting economic opportunities and safeguarding marine ecosystems.”

Hon Taiwo Oluga praised the minister’s efforts in fostering collaborations with international partners to enhance maritime security and explore avenues for sustainable blue growth, a development which she noted was demonstrated by the Minister’s meeting with Professor Gunter Pauli, the creator of Blue Economy worldwide.

Reflecting on Oyetola’s accomplishments, particularly as the Governor of Osun State, Hon Taiwo Oluga highlighted specific milestones achieved under his leadership, such as the introduction of a contractor financing scheme for capital projects, through which the Olaiya flyover was constructed, security of live and property, commerce, workers welfare including regular payment of salary, blocking of revenue loopholes, running a minus federal allocation state without borrowing a dine among others.

Honouring the minister not only for his professional achievements but also for his personal qualities, Hon Oluga applauded Oyetola’s resilience, vision, and dedication to public service.

Hon Taiwo Oluga prayed to God to grant Mr Adegboyega Oyetola the grace of good health and wisdom to live a more impactful life in his service to God, to Nigeria, Osun State and mankind in general.