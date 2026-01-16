You’re Beacon Of Honesty, Wisdom, Oba Akinwon Lauds Akande At 87

The Olumegbon of Ajah Ile and Ajah Okun Ajah, Oba Kolawole Akinwon IV, has congratulated a former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Adebisi Akande, on his 87th birthday.

The Olumegbon of Ajah Ile and Ajah Okun, who will celebrate his first year coronation on February first, in a statement issued by his palace on Friday, described Chief Akande as a towering iroko tree in Yorubaland and Nigerian politics, whose legacy of integrity, principled leadership and selfless service continues to inspire generations.

The monarch commended the elder statesman for his immense contributions to governance, progressive politics and nation-building.

He recalled Akande’s roles as former Deputy Governor of the old Oyo State, pioneer Governor of Osun State between 1999 and 2003, and founding interim National Chairman of the APC, noting that his exemplary public life epitomised dedication to the common good, fiscal discipline and democratic values.

“Chief Bisi Akande remains a beacon of honesty, wisdom and unwavering commitment to the welfare of the people.

At 87, he still stands as a father figure whose counsel continues to guide our nation towards greater unity and progress,” Oba Akinwon said.

The royal father prayed that God grant Akande continued good health, long life and strength to keep impacting positively on Nigeria.

He also extended warm wishes to the Akande family, associates and members of the progressive family across the country, urging them to mark the milestone with gratitude for the elder statesman’s enduring legacy.

The felicitation comes as several leaders, including President Bola Tinubu, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke and former Minister of Interior, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, have also paid tributes to the APC chieftain on his birthday.