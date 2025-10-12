You’re Beacon For Zuru’s Rapid Dev’t – Shettima Tells Emir

The Managing Director of the Sokoto Rima River Basin Development Authority, Alhaji Abubakar Mallam, has expressed confidence in the leadership of the new Emir of Zuru, Alhaji Muhammad Sanusi Mika’ilu Sami Gomo III, describing him as a beacon for the emirate’s rapid development.

During a congratulatory visit to the Emir, Shettima Gwandu commended his dedication to his people and his excellent human relations, which he said would contribute significantly to the progress of the emirate.

He added that the Emir’s international business connections were expected to attract investments and development opportunities to Zuru and its environs.

Shettima Gwandu also praised Governor Nasir Idris for swiftly approving the Emir’s appointment, describing it as a decision divinely endorsed and beneficial to the people of the area.

He urged the people of Zuru to support the new Emir and remain steadfast in backing the governor’s development agenda.

“I have no doubt about the total support of the people for Comrade Governor Nasir Idris, given the remarkable projects and programmes executed in the emirate within just two years,” he said.

Shettima Gwandu advised residents to remain focused and united, warning them against being deceived by desperate politicians with no record of service or commitment to development.

Abubakar Mallam’s remarks reflect growing confidence among influential figures in Kebbi State’s political and traditional institutions in both the leadership of Governor Nasir Idris and the vision of the new Emir of Zuru.

The Emir’s appointment is widely viewed as an opportunity for Zuru to witness accelerated growth and transformation under his stewardship.