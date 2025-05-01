You’re Backbone Of Nigeria’s Prosperity, PDP Governors Tell Workers

Share

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have described Nigerian workers as the backbone of the nation’s progress and prosperity.

In a statement issued by the Director-General of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Emmanuel Agbo, the governors praised workers for their “unwavering dedication, resilience, and sacrifices in the face of challenges,” noting that they remain the driving force behind Nigeria’s development.

“We recognise the immense struggles you endure daily, navigating an increasingly harsh socio-economic environment,” the governors said.

They lauded the courage and perseverance of Nigerian workers, describing their commitment to nation-building as nothing short of heroic.

“Your strength is a testament to the indomitable spirit of the Nigerian worker,” the statement added.

The PDP governors reaffirmed their commitment to the welfare of workers, citing the implementation of the agreed minimum wage and other incentives across PDP-controlled states as proof.

They also urged workers to remain resilient and united, emphasizing the power of solidarity.

“Together, we can overcome adversity and forge a path toward a brighter future for ourselves, our families, and generations to come.

“Though the socio-economic climate may feel unsupportive and the national government may seem distant from the realities of workers’ plight, never lose hope.

“Let us keep the flame of determination alive and demand the change we deserve through solidarity and peaceful advocacy,” the statement concluded.

