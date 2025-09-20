You’re An Inspiration To Women, Kalu Extols Remi Tinubu At 65

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, has congratulated the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on the occasion of her 65th birthday, September 21, 2025.

Kalu, in a congratulatory message issued by his S.A., Press Affairs, Udora Orizu described the First Lady as an inspiration to women, a compassionate leader, and a strong pillar of support for President Bola Tinubu.

The Deputy Speaker noted the First Lady’s passion for youth and women’s empowerment, saying she has demonstrated that through her numerous pet projects.

He commended the First Lady for throwing her weight behind the reserved seats bill, which seeks to address and overcome gender disparities and ensure women’s inclusion in governance.

Urging her to continue setting examples for women in leadership and governance, Kalu prayed for continued God’s guidance and good health for the First Lady.

He said, “I heartily congratulate Senator Oluremi Tinubu, the wife of our President and leader, His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, GCFR, on the occasion of her 65th birthday. Sen. Oluremi is a passionate and kindhearted leader who has dedicated her life to selfless service to our dear nation in different capacities, both in private and public service.

“I commend her relentless advocacy for the advancement and well-being of the girl child, as well as her unwavering commitment to promoting education for children, women, and the less privileged.

“The parliament is proud of her achievements during her time in the Senate, and I urge her to continue setting examples for women in leadership and governance. Happy Birthday, Your Excellency, and many happy returns. Congratulations.”