You’re Afraid Of ADC, Atiku Tells Tinubu

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, told President Bola Tinubu that he is afraid of the coalition platform, the African Democratic Congress (ADC), and said that is the reason for his constant attack on the party.

Atiku in a statement by his media aide, Paul Ibe, assured the president that the coalition “will send him packing, either back to Bourdillon or Iragbiji.”

He accused Tinubu and his political camp of sponsoring crises within the opposition parties. “It beats our imagination as to why the presidency is resorting to wasting scarce public funds to stir up internal conflicts in a bid to weaken alternative political voices,” he said.

The former vice president blamed “the supposed tensions” between supporters of Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi within the coalition on the presidency, but told them that their divisive game has failed, as “the cracks have been sealed, and the coalition stands stronger than ever.

He told Tinubu that he is leading an All Progressives Congress (APC) government that is “directionless, incompetent, and completely disconnected from the suffering of ordinary Nigerians.