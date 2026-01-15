You’re A Statesman With Distinction, Adeleke Salutes Akande At 87

The Osun State Government has congratulated former Governor of the state and national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Adebisi Akande, on his 87th birthday, describing him as a statesman of distinction.

In a congratulatory message, Governor Ademola Adeleke described the octogenarian as a blessing not only to Osun State but to Nigeria as a whole.

According to the Governor, Chief Akande occupies a positive place in history as one of the leaders who devoted his energy, time, and resources to national development.

Governor Adeleke recalled with admiration how Chief Akande constructed the Osun State Government Secretariat between 1999 and 2003 during his tenure as Governor of the state.

“Chief Bisi Akande is a seasoned politician and statesman who has served Nigeria with distinction in various capacities. His name is written in gold in the history of credible opposition politics, beginning with the Alliance for Democracy (AD), which later metamorphosed into the Action Congress (AC), Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), and eventually the All Progressives Congress (APC), now the ruling party in Nigeria,” the Governor said.

While praying for God to grant Chief Akande continued good health and long life, Governor Adeleke described him as a reservoir of knowledge in public administration, political development, and regional advancement.

“As former Governor of Osun State, former Secretary to the Government of the old Oyo State, and National Leader of the APC, Chief Akande’s contributions to national development are immeasurable,” the Governor stated.

In the statement signed by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, Governor Adeleke added that Chief Akande’s leadership and vision have left enduring legacies in Osun State and across the country.

“His dedication to public service and commitment to the progress of Nigeria remain worthy of recognition and celebration,” the statement concluded.