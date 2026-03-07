The Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade 1, has described the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, as “a true luminary in our time whose life is a remarkable testament to faith, wisdom, and selfless service”.

In a congratulatory message issued by his Media and Publicity Director, Bode Durojaye, to mark the renowned clergyman’s 84th birthday, Alaafin said honouring a man of God on his birthday acknowledges the countless hours of prayer, counsel, and spiritual guidance he provides to the people and the nation.

According to him, “A birthday celebration becomes an opportunity to express gratitude for your unwavering commitment to spreading faith and hope. By honouring you, we demonstrate that your dedication does not go unnoticed and that your spiritual investment in others’ lives is deeply valued and appreciated.

“Celebrating a spiritual leader’s birthday reinforces the unity and love within the faith nation. It creates a moment where believers can come together in appreciation, fostering stronger relationships and encouraging mutual respect among members.

“This act of honour sets a biblical example of respecting and valuing those who labour in Ministry and spiritual work. When we publicly acknowledge and celebrate our spiritual leaders, we strengthen the fabric of our community while inspiring others to pursue lives of service, dedication, and faithfulness to their calling”.

Oba Owoade stated that Pastor Adeboye often sacrifices personal time and comfort to serve others, mentor believers, and shepherd his congregation through life’s challenges.

“As a Shepherd after God’s own heart, thank you for your tireless dedication to nurturing our spirits and for modelling a life of holiness. It is worthwhile to celebrate a global light, a titan of faith, and a true leader. Your life has brought millions closer to the divine”.

The Imperial Majesty therefore prayed God to strengthen and refresh Pastor Adeboye’s spirit on this birthday and throughout the year ahead.