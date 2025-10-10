You’re A Rare Gem’, Adeleke Hails CoS, Akinleye

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has rejoiced with his Chief of Staff, Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye, on the occasion of his birthday, describing him as ‘a rare gem, and a dependable, trusted brother and supporter’.

Governor Adeleke, while eulogising his Chief of Staff, noted that his capacity and skills are critical in state governance and political matters, adding that “his team spirit is excellent and his coordination energy is second to none”.

In a statement by his Spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, the Governor further admonished Alhaji Akinyele to keep the flag flying while also not relenting on his commitment to the development of Osun State and Nigeria in general.

“My Chief of Staff is a critical asset for all of us in the system. We deeply love his modus operandi, his capacity to discern and speak the truth and his promotion and defence of our collective agenda and aspirations. We are moving so fast in the delivery of state services because I have a trusted, honest and public-oriented aide in Hon Akinleye.

“We are succeeding jointly from the beginning to date. Together, we shall record more successes in the years ahead. In unison, we shall continue to overcome and remain ahead of issues and contests within and outside Osun governance and politics.

“I want to celebrate and rejoice with my Chief of Staff, Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye, a rare gem, on this occasion of his birthday this year. He deserves to be celebrated for his consistent and tireless effort in the service of the state.

“He is a deep-rooted politician with a clear understanding of Osun politics. He is a grassroots actor with a hand in every corner of Osun state. Above all, he is a man of the people, a public official who pursues only what matters to the best interest of the populace.

“Alhaji Akinyele’s dedication and commitment not just to this administration but to the development of Osun State is second to none and worthy of emulation. So I wish to urge him not to relent and keep the flag flying.

“Today I join friends, family and associates to celebrate you, and I wish you a long life in peace, prosperity, sound health and mind.

“Happy Birthday, my Brother”, the Governor was quoted as saying.