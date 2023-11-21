You’re A Pride To Us, Adeleke Celebrates Nephew, Davido On Birthday

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has congratulated sensational hip-hop artist and global music icon, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, on the auspicious occasion of his birthday, extolling his virtues and endearing personality.

Adeleke noted Davido’s incredible exploits in the music industry, rendering entertainment and soul-stirring melodies to a global audience, acknowledging the zeal he demonstrated towards a successful music career as inspiring and uplifting.

The Governor in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, lauded Davido’s passionate interest in uplifting others as manifest in mentoring musicians to stardom just as the ease he uses God-given wealth to support the downtrodden and those in need, thanking God for his life and the lives he has been able to touch.

“Happy birthday to my son, David Adeleke (aka Davido). David’s birthday is a reminder of God’s greatness and the unlimited grace served to the Adeleke Dynasty through him,” the Governor was quoted as saying.

“Over the years, David was able to show us what hard work and dedication to one’s dream can achieve, and through his talent, the music industry, not just in Nigeria, but the whole world, has been far more enriched.

“As he marks a new age today, I acknowledge not just the collective consciousness that his music has energized, but also the hopes about the future that he inspires through his work and charities.

“May his new age be blessed with good health and sound mind, while trusting God Almighty to continue to uphold him so that his creativity will continue to resonate with us, and as such, lighten up homes and bless lives.”