You’re A Paragon Of Selfless Humanitarianism, NANS Hails Seyi Tinubu At 38

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has lauded Hon. Seyi Tinubu, son of the Nigerian President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for the impact he had on humanity, particularly within the Nigerian students association, as he celebrated his birthday on Friday, 13th October 2023.

In a release issued in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, and signed by the Vice President on External Affairs, Comrade Akinteye Babatunde Afeez, the association noted that Hon. Seyi Tinubu’s ability to guide, inspire and uplift those around him stands as a testament to his unique brand of leadership. That his style of leadership is one that transcends mere positions and titles resonating with the very essence of what it means to be a true leader, mentor and guide.

The release read: “On this auspicious day, as the golden sun of another year rises, it is with utmost joy and admiration that I join all well-wishers across the globe to celebrate the magnanimity of your existence and the tremendous impact you have had on humanity, particularly within the Nigerian student constituency.

“Your birthday is not just a milestone; it is a testament to the profound positive influence you have wielded, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of all who have had the privilege of knowing you.

“I must confess that your exceptional leadership style remains a beacon of hope and distinction, reflecting a rare combination of vision, compassion, and resolute determination.

“I cannot but also talk about your humility which has always been the cornerstone of your character, shaping you into a paragon of selfless service and unwavering dedication. Your remarkable leadership skills have propelled you to the forefront of change, setting sterling examples for others to follow. You are a true beacon of hope and inspiration.

“Permit me also to appreciate you on this auspicious day for your unwavering commitment to nation-building. Your student-friendly approach has resonated deeply with the Nigerian student community as you have consistently chosen to uplift, inspire, and support the next generation of leaders.

“Your decision to invest in education and identify emerging student leaders showcase your forward-thinking approach and your firm belief in the transformative power of education.

“On this special day of yours, I celebrate your existence and on behalf of Nigerian students both home and in diaspora, I wish that your birthday be a reflection of the joy you have brought into the lives of countless individuals.

“As you continue to illuminate the path of service and dedication, may your light shine ever brighter, illuminating the path for all who aspire to follow your illustrious footsteps. Happy birthday, distinguished. May your years ahead be filled with boundless joy, peace and continued success, dear Hon. Seyi Tinubu”.