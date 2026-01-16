You’re A Living Legend, Oyebamiji Hails Akande At 87

The Gubernatorial Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming governorship election in Osun State, Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji (AMBO), has expressed heartfelt felicitations to the pioneer interim National Chairman of the APC and former State Governor, Chief AbdulKareem Adebisi Akande, on the occasion of his 87th birthday.

Oyebamiji hailed the APC National Leader’s immense contributions to the advancement, growth and development of the party, describing him as “a living legend and an encyclopedia of Nigerian politics.”

AMBO, in a congratulatory message to Chief Akande, fondly called Baba Ọmọ Kéékèè ké, acknowledged the celebrant’s visionary leadership, exemplary quality and inimitable virtues of loyalty, discipline and honesty that distinguish him from his peers.

Oyebamiji recalled the pivotal roles played by Chief Akande in ensuring the return of progressive party to government, stating that he would forever be celebrated for his steadfastness and commitment to national integration and nation-building.

“I am enthusiastically elated and delighted to celebrate our father, mentor, tutor and political pathfinder, Chief AbdulKareem Adebisi Akande in whom we continuously draw wisdom, knowledge and intellectualism that made us who we are today.

“Baba Ọmọ Kéékèè ké, as he is fondly called, is no doubt a highly revered Nigerian elder statesman, Second Republic Deputy Governor of old Oyo state, former Governor of our dear state and the first Interim National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

“Being a living legend and indisputable encyclopedia of Nigerian politics, Chief Akande is globally known for his rare principles, selflessness, consistency, integrity, dignity, and disciplined leadership in public and private spheres.

“These virtues indeed stand him out as first among equals to reckon with in the nation’s sociopolitical landscape.

“As a governor, between 1999 and 2003, Baba was recognised and widely celebrated for his outstanding financial discipline, display of noble character in the public sector, and exhibition of exemplary leadership and commitment to good governance and purposeful leadership.

“As a student under your political tutelage, we shall continue to reckon with and imbibe your blunt honesty in public discourse and commitment to progressive governance.

“On behalf of my family and members of our great party, I join your family, numerous allies, political and professional associates, home and in the diaspora, to celebrate with you in honour of your selfless services to humanity, and immense contributions to nation building, national growth and global development.

“Baba, as you celebrate this cornerstone anniversary, I pray Almighty Allah grant you good health, renewed strength and greater wisdom to continue to impact humanity and deliver selfless services to our dear nation. Congratulations, our father, mentor, leader and political pathfinder. Long Life and Prosperity. Happy Birthday, Sir”, Oyebamiji prayed.