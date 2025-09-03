You’re A Leader With Unquantifiable Zeal For Progress, Adeleke Lauds Shettima At 59

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has congratulated Vice President Kashim Shettima on the occasion of his 59th birthday, celebrating him as a leader with unquantifiable zeal for progress.

Adeleke lauded Shettima’s enduring history of service, transforming not just communities but lives through effective governance, commending him for the endearing contributions to the incredible turnaround of the country’s economic situation under the President Bola Tinubu-led administration.

The Governor, in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, acknowledged the ex-Senator’s admirable intellectual prowess and ability to harness human capital for national development, praising him for effectively aggregating interests in the National Economic Council (NEC) towards the objective of moving Nigeria forward.

“On this day, I celebrate Vice President, His Excellency Kashim Shettima, GCON, on the occasion of his 59th birthday. Senator Shettima is a practical reflection of dedication, investing decades of his life in the service of the people and contributing to the progress of the society,” the Governor was quoted as saying in a congratulatory message.

“As Governor of Borno State, Senator Shettima fought hard to keep his people safe in the face of a vicious extremism challenge, and now as Vice President, he diligently undertakes initiatives and policies that directly bear on the lives of Nigerians, particularly the commendable coordination of palliatives to citizens following the removal of fuel subsidy.”

Governor Adeleke prayed to Almighty Allah to bless him with many more celebrations in good health and sound mind so as to continue to offer guidance and support for those who look up to him.