Adeleke Eulogizes Abiodun On His Birthday

The Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has congratulated his Ogun State counterpart and Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum, Prince Dapo Abiodun, on his 65th birthday, describing him as a leader of immense importance.

Honouring Abiodun’s exemplary life of service, Adeleke acknowledged his bold vision for growth and enviable sense of excellence, adding that Governor Abiodun’s remarkable leadership has engendered unprecedented progress for his state and the citizenry at large.

Adeleke, in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, further commended Prince Abiodun for his political sagacity in conflict management, thereby entrenching sustainable peace and tranquility in the state, resulting in advancements in critical sectors of the state’s economy.

He added that Governor Abiodun’s distinct attributes of inclusive governance and non-violent culture have endeared him to numerous admirers across party lines.

“A hearty cheer to a leader of immense importance, His Excellency Governor Dapo Abiodun. Through Governor Abiodun, I’ve come to appreciate the worth of true friendship,” Governor Adeleke was quoted as saying in a congratulatory message.

“In six years as Governor, Dapo Abiodun has restored hope and created a future of possibilities for the people of Ogun State. From wise investments in bolstering the education sector to revamping public infrastructure for increased accessibility, Governor Abiodun has shown his worst critic the power of good governance.

“As he marks a new age, I celebrate him for the visible impacts he has made over the years, and I also honor the creativity he has brought to governance.

“May God Almighty bless Governor Dapo Abiodun with good health and a sound mind while also hoping for more years of impactful contributions to Ogun State and the nation as a whole,” the statement read.

