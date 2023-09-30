You’re A Dependable Leader, Kalu Greets Abbas At 58

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu has rejoiced with his boss, the Speaker of the House, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas on the occasion of his 58th birthday tomorrow, October 1, 2023.

Kalu in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr Levinus Nwabughiogu described the Speaker as a dependable leader.

The deputy speaker said that working with Tajudeen has exposed him to a new vista of knowledge in the legislative functions.

He recalled that the speaker prior to his ascendency to the present position made huge legislative imprints with over 70 bills to his credit, noting that with over 20 of the bills which have since become Acts of the Parliament, Tajudeen has enriched the body of laws in Nigeria.

The deputy speaker also lauded the commitment of the Speaker to the Nigerian project, saying his passion to see Nigeria transform for good was commendable.

Kalu also expressed gratitude to the Speaker for the confidence reposed in him to serve, assuring him of his continued support.

He prayed to God to continue to bless the speaker with a long life in good health.