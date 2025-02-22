You’re A Blessing To Niger, Abbas Hails Governor Bago At 51

Share

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas has congratulated the Governor of Niger State, Umar Mohammed Bago, as he clocks 51, saying the governor is a blessing to his people.

Abbas, while commending the ‘Farmer Governor’ for revolutionising agriculture in Niger State, noted that the impact of his reforms is being felt across Nigeria.

The Speaker specifically hailed Governor Bago for prioritising food production at a time the country is making efforts to diversify the economy from oil.

Abbas said Governor Bago excelled as a member of the House of Representatives and is presently one of the best performing governors in the country.

While wishing Governor Bago many more years on earth, in service to this fatherland, Speaker Abbas prayed to Allah to grant him good health and wisdom to continue to manage the affairs of Niger State.

